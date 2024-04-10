Listen Live
Win $250 PLUS Tickets to See Maxwell with Special Guest Jazmine Sullivan and October London

Take our short music survey for your chance to win BIG

April 10, 2024

Maxwell

We‘re giving you Cash, and we are going to serenade you with passes to see Maxwell for our Majic Music Survey.  The Prize is $250 and tickets to see Maxwell Serenade Tour with Jasmine Sullivan and October London on Friday October 18th at the Toyota Center.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE MUSIC SURVEY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

