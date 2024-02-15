KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper, producer and DJ Lil Jon revealed that Usher’s “Yeah!” featuring him and Ludacris originally had the same beat as Petey Pablo’s 2003 hit “Freek-a-Leek.” Read more about how Lil Jon made sure both songs went onto become instant classics and watch the viral clip inside.

Lil Jon shares in an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood that Petey Pablo’s hit single, “Freek-a-Leek” was actually the same beat Usher used to record his hook for “Yeah!” The two recently set the Super Bowl stage ablaze with the classic record that features his fellow Atlanta artists, Jon and Ludacris from his 2004 album Confessions. With the buzz coming off of their performance, inquiring minds wonder what inpsired the hit.

Jon shared what commonly happens amongst producers, artists and labels, which is the producer might send out a beat pack and two artists begin working on it. In this case, Petey Pablo’s label sent it over to him and he recorded an undeniable record, which happens to be “Freek-a-Leek.” As Petey was making a hit, so was Usher and Jon.

Lil Jon reminisces on a moment where music executive L.A. Reid heard a radio personality talking over the beat. Reid calls Jermaine Dupri, and JD loops Jon in on the call. Lil Jon vividly remembers Reid cursing them out trying to get answers.

“Why the hell are they playing this Usher record in Miami right now?” Jon shares of their conversation.

In response, Jon uses the same drums and reconstructs the music to make the song fans and love, “Yeah!”

The record came out a few short weeks after “Freek-a-Leek.” Petey’s song came out Dec. 1, 2003 and Usher’s “Yeah!” came out Jan. 10, 2004.

DJs: here’s your cue to have an effortless mix.

Check out the viral clip from Lil Jon’s interview with Access Hollywood below:

Let’s revisit these two classics below:

Lil Jon Reveals The Original “Yeah!” Beat Went To Petey Pablo’s “Freek-a-Leek” Instead was originally published on globalgrind.com