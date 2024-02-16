Listen Live
[VIDEO] Amber Rose and Texans QB CJ Stroud Spotted Leaving Celebrity Game Together In Houston

Published on February 16, 2024

Thursday night (Feb 15), Travis Scott held his annual celebrity softball game. Known as the Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic, the event brought out names Teyana TaylorSwae LeeNe-YoJose Canseco as well as famous Texans like Bun BSlim Thug and Scarface.

Also on the field, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud played on the same team as Amber Rose. After the game, cameras spotted the pair leaving Minute Maid park, home of the Houston Astros, together is Stroud’s vehicle.

