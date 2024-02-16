Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Celebrate Valentine’s Day In Paris

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and her longtime boo A$AP Rocky celebrated Valentine’s Day in Paris, France.

On Feb.14, the celebrity power couple was spotted dining and having a blast at the upscale Italian restaurant César. Rihanna, 35, showcased her impeccable style, opting for a sophisticated ensemble. She effortlessly paired a champagne silk skirt with a tan faux fur-trimmed top adorned with frills along the center. Completing her chic look, she accessorized with a plush furry handbag and complemented the outfit with champagne lace-up high heels.

Her rapper beau, also 35, exuded his own sense of fashion with sleek attire. Sporting dark brown pants and a coordinating jacket, he perfectly complemented Rihanna’s ensemble. Both artists added a touch of coolness to their looks with stylish sunglasses.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showcased major PDA during their Paris outing.

The couple held hands and snapped a few selfies together during their fun Valentine’s Day outing at César. One photo courtesy of Getty captured Rihanna holding a large bouquet of roses as she posed for the camera.

In another image, A$AP Rocky could be seen planting a kiss on the singer as they dined at the posh Paris restaurant.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s love story.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating in 2020 and welcomed their baby son, RZA, in May 2022. In February, the “Umbrella” singer announced her second pregnancy with the “Fashion Killa” rapper during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, displaying her precious baby bump in a red silky jumpsuit by Loewe. In August 2023, the Fenty Beauty CEO welcomed her second baby boy, Riot Rose, with the A$AP Mob affiliate.

During an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR in February 2023, Rihanna gushed about her relationship with A$AP Rocky.

“We’re best friends with a baby,” she said. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

Happy belated Valentine’s Day to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Rocks Hip-Length Blonde Braids While Vacationing In Aspen

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Celebrate Valentine’s Day In Paris was originally published on hellobeautiful.com