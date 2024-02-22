Listen Live
Madd Black Trivia! Win Music Fest Passes AND A Cruise For Two!!

Test your knowledge of Black facts and culture for your chance to win big!

Published on February 22, 2024

The Madd Hatta Show

Source: The Madd Hatta Show / Radio One

Are you the fun fact and black trivia expert in YOUR family and friend group? Use those skills to win tickets to the H-Town Jazz Festival PLUS qualify for a cabin for TWO aboard Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage. Play Madd Black Trivia weekdays at 4:05p only on Majic 102.1.

