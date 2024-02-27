Congratulations! Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for actress Gabourey Sidibe and her husband, Brandon Frankel. The couple announced they are expecting via a carousel post on Instagram on Tuesday, February 27. Gabby will soon be a mommy to not just one bundle of joy, but two.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of. Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four.”

Gabby’s announcement post features four shots filled with love. The 40-year-old is glowing in each one, wearing a long-sleeved bubblegum pink A-line dress and black knee-high boots. Her cute baby bump is present and adorable.

Gabby poses with her husband in the first three slides. The expecting parents pose for the camera in the first, push two identical black strollers in the second, and reflect on themselves and their new babies in a mirror in the third. The joy and happiness oozing from each picture is heartwarming and infectious.

The last slide shows Gabby at the Baby List Shop. She is partnering with the brand to create a new registry.

See Gabby’s announcement here.

Gabby and her “favorite person” are soon to have two new persons.

Gabby’s upcoming bundles of joy are her first with her husband, Brandon. The two wed in March 2021 after getting engaged in November 2020. Gabby and Brandon met on a dating app.

In December 2023, Gabby shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she and her husband secretly married more than a year prior. (Most assumed at the time that she was still engaged).

While the “Empire” star has been open about her forever love with her “favorite person,” Brandon, she wanted to do without some pomp and circumstance. “The thing about weddings is I don’t like them.” the now mommy-to-be shared. “I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

Congratulations, Gabby! We send you well wishes and can’t wait to see the twins.

RELATED

Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To Barbados

Congratulations! Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins was originally published on hellobeautiful.com