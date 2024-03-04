Georgia Teen in Critical Condition After Shootout Near Six Flags

Authorities are searching for multiple suspects after a 15-year-old, identified as Syere Littlefield, was shot during an altercation near the Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park in suburban Atlanta.
The incident unfolded on Saturday evening when police responded to a call from park security reporting an “unruly crowd” of 500 to 600 people causing disturbances. As officers arrived, they encountered a large group leaving the park following its opening day for the season.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the situation escalated into gunfire, with multiple individuals shooting, including at an unoccupied patrol car. Amidst the chaos, a Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) officer fired his weapon, striking Littlefield, who was subsequently transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition. Police recovered a handgun near Littlefield’s location, but it remains unclear if he discharged the weapon.
Six Flags Over Georgia expressed disappointment over the disruption caused by the incident, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining safety within the park premises. While the shooting occurred off-site on the South Service Road, park officials stressed their dedication to enforcing strict codes of conduct and ensuring the security of their guests through advanced security measures and metal detection. They reiterated their stance against any disruptive behavior within the park’s vicinity.
