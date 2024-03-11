Listen Live
Lifestyle

Win Tickets! Scarface: Behind The Desk Experience at Warehouse Live Midtown

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
Scarface

Source: Radio One / General

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to “The Brad “Scarface” Jordan – Behind the Tiny Desk Experience” Wednesday, March 20th at Warehouse Live Midtown.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Mahalia
Contests

Enter to Win: The Ultimate Mahalia Meet and Greet Experience!

Relationships

You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions

Rick James
Entertainment

[WIN TICKETS] Super Freak: The Rick James Story Coming To Houston March 14-17

Urban ONE Honors
News

2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨

"Think Like A Man Too" - Los Angeles Premiere
Entertainment News

Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce

No image available
Community Events

Contact Majic For Your Community Events!

Entertainment News

Serena Williams Shares A Rough Day on Social Media, Fans Respond With Love And Support

No image available
Uncategorized

Newsletter Sign Up

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close