Ali Siddiq Returns with ‘The Domino Effect, with Part 3: First Day of School’

He’s back.
Ali Siddiq delivers the next chapter in his comedy special series, The Domino Effect, with Part 3: First Day of School. This 75-minute special tells the true stories of Ali Siddiq’s first few years of incarceration for drug trafficking.
WATCH ‘THE DOMINO EFFECT PART 3’ ON DEMAND HERE
The Domino Effect 1 & 2 have over 15 million views combined and are available on his YouTube page.
