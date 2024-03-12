Ali Siddiq Returns with ‘The Domino Effect, with Part 3: First Day of School’

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

He’s back.

Ali Siddiq delivers the next chapter in his comedy special series, The Domino Effect, with Part 3: First Day of School. This 75-minute special tells the true stories of Ali Siddiq’s first few years of incarceration for drug trafficking.

WATCH ‘THE DOMINO EFFECT PART 3’ ON DEMAND HERE

The Domino Effect 1 & 2 have over 15 million views combined and are available on his YouTube page.