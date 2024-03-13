Listen Live
Win Tickets to “The R+B Money Tour” feat. Tank, Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas

Published on March 13, 2024

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to “The R&B Money Tour” with Tank, Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas Sunday, May 12th at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land. Complete the form below to enter.

Don’t wanna wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

