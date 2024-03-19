Listen Live
Entertainment

Win a Lover’s Getaway to Louisiana’s Coushatta Casino Resort featuring a Live Performance by Babyface

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
Babyface

Source: General / Radio One

Babyface is a 13-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history. He is the only producer to win the ‘Producer of the Year’ category four times, three times of which was in consecutive years (1995-1997); a record he holds to this day. Babyface is also co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace, which launched the careers of artists like Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast, and Pink.

Enter for your chance to win a lover’s getaway to see Babyface Live at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana.

  • 2 Tickets to the Show
  • 2 Night Hotel Stay
  • 1 Dinner package   

Complete the form below for your chance to win.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Babyface
Entertainment

Win a Lover’s Getaway to Louisiana’s Coushatta Casino Resort featuring a Live Performance by Babyface

R&B Money Tour
Lifestyle

Win Tickets to “The R+B Money Tour” feat. Tank, Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas

Ali Siddiq
Entertainment

Ali Siddiq Returns with ‘The Domino Effect, with Part 3: First Day of School’

Relationships

You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions

Rick James
Entertainment

[WIN TICKETS] Super Freak: The Rick James Story Coming To Houston March 14-17

Scarface
Lifestyle

Win Tickets! Scarface: Behind The Desk Experience at Warehouse Live Midtown

Mad Hatta
Pop Culture

[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup

Urban ONE Honors
News

2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close