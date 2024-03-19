Win a Lover’s Getaway to Louisiana’s Coushatta Casino Resort featuring a Live Performance by Babyface

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Babyface is a 13-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history. He is the only producer to win the ‘Producer of the Year’ category four times, three times of which was in consecutive years (1995-1997); a record he holds to this day. Babyface is also co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace, which launched the careers of artists like Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast, and Pink.

Enter for your chance to win a lover’s getaway to see Babyface Live at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana.

2 Tickets to the Show

2 Night Hotel Stay

1 Dinner package

