Win Tickets To Ledisi’s ‘The Good Life’ Tour ft Raheem DeVaughn April 6 at Bayou Music Center

Published on March 19, 2024

Ledisi

Source: General / Live Nation

Ledisi, a Grammy-winning vocalist, has wowed fans with her unparalleled vocals for over twenty years. Ledisi is also a songwriter, author, actress, music producer, film producer, publisher, educator, and record company executive.

The first African American woman elected to Congress, Shirley Chisholm once said, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” Not one to covet spaces she’s not welcomed in; Ledisi has built a table of her own.  She established, Fig Street Films, Chinweya (chin- way-yah) Publishing, and her latest endeavor, Listen Back Entertainment/BMG.

Majic 102.1 wants to send you and a friend to see Ledisi and Raheem DeVaughn April 6. Complete the form below for your chance to win.

