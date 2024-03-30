‘The Cher Show: A New Musical’ Coming To The Hobby Center April 16 – 28

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture — breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. This is her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

This show also features every one of those amazing Bob Mackie costumes that Cher wore. This production features all of them! It will blow your mind.

This is an unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!