Join The Honorable Sylvester Turner for the 16th annual Family Day in The Park event at the Sylvester Turner Park (2800 West Little York). There will be many family activities, food and drinks, baseball games, and entertainment. Music by J. Paul Jr. & The Zydeco Nubreeds. There will be parking and shuttle service available. You don’t want to miss this great event!
16th Annual Family Day In The Park Hosted by Sylvester Turner and Friends April 13 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
