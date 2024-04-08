Listen Live
Travel

Win the Ultimate Getaway with the 'Hatta's Madd Jamaica Vacation' Contest

Published on April 8, 2024

Jamaica Sandals

Source: Radio One / Sandals

We can all use a reason to get away. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Sandals Resort to offer a special Majic 102.1 listener a dream getaway for two! That’s right: Enter below for your chance at a four-day/three-night all-inclusive stay for two (2) persons at a Sandals Resort (winner’s choice) in Jamaica.

Complete the form below for your chance to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Houston, TX, metropolitan area, who are 21 years of age or older.  All Entries for the “Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation” must be received by April 18, 2024.  This Promotion ends on April 18, 2024.  Subject to Official Rules.

