Win passes to for an incredibly powerful and inspiring program as we gather in person for this celebration of the Voices of Power Foundation.
The Voices of Power’s 3rd Annual Gala Dinner and After Party will be an exciting night to benefit the Foundation’s comprehensive programs that serves special needs children in the greater Houston area. Through providing students with school supplies, scholarship programs, and family support services the Voices of Power served over 1000 special education students and families last year. Our goal this upcoming school year is to serve over 2000 students and families.
Complete the form below for your chance to win
Enjoy amazing entertainment, great success stories from students, teachers and mentors as well as former NFL greats and other celebrities sharing their perspectives. Help us empower Houston’s Special Needs Students with resources and outlets and celebrate the success of the Voices of Power Foundation.
-
Win a Four Pack of Tickets Plus Hotel Stay at the 2024 French Quarter Fest
-
Win the Ultimate Getaway with the 'Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation' Contest
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Save The Date: Praise in The Park Returns April 27, 2024
-
Win $250 PLUS Tickets to See Maxwell with Special Guest Jazmine Sullivan and October London
-
Win Tickets to the 3rd Annual Voices of Power Foundation Gala
-
Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
-
Missy Elliott with Ciara and Busta Rhymes: Out of This World Tour Coming To Houston July 20