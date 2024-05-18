List of Houston Cooling and Distribution Centers Following Severe Weather, Power Outages

In the wake of a series of violent storms, temperatures are now set to increase over the next few days. The City of Houston is providing resources for refuge from extreme heat after widespread power outages and damages from Thursday night’s severe storms. The cooling centers will be open Friday, May 17, 2024, between 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Anyone without air-conditioning can seek relief at the following city locations designated as cooling centers. Those needing transportation to a designated cooling center can contact 3-1-1 to request a free ride.

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray 1745 W. Gray St. Houston TX 77019 Opens at 8 a.m. pm to 7 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX 77091 Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center 4410 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051 Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kingwood Community Center 4102 Rustic Woods, Kingwood TX 77345 Opens at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Woodlands Community Center 212 Parkview St. Houston TX 77009 713-867-0401 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of West University Place has opened the Recreation Center at 4210 Bellaire Blvd as a cooling center for West U residents. The center will be open overnight however, it is not an overnight shelter they have limited capacity and amenities. Residents are welcome to come into the facility to charge their devices and cool down for a few hours at a time. The Recreation Center will serve as a cooling center through Sunday, May 19 at 5 p.m.

Please call the Recreation Center, at 713-662-7420, before you and your family plan on arriving to make sure space is available.

Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Aldine Branch Library: 11331 Airline Drive, Houston Texas, 77037

Atascocita Branch Library: 19520 Pinehurst Trail Drive, Humble Texas, 77346

Baldwin Boettcher Branch Library @ Mercer Park: 22306 Aldine Westfield Road, Humble, TX 77338

Bellaire Public Library: 5111 Jessamine, Bellaire Texas, 77401

Clear Lake City-County Freeman Branch Library: 16616 Diana Lane, Houston Texas, 77062

Crosby – Edith Fae Cook Cole Branch Library: 135 Hare Road, Crosby Texas, 77532

Evelyn Meador Branch Library: 2400 North Meyer Road, Seabrook Texas, 77586

Galena Park Branch Library: 1500 Keene Street, Galena Park Texas, 77547

HCPL Children’s Library @ LSC – Creekside Center: 8747 West New Harmony Trail, Tomball, TX 77375

HCPL Technology Lab @ Finnigan Park: 4900 Providence Street, Houston Texas, 77020

HCPL Technology Lab @ Lincoln Park: 979 Grenshaw Street, Houston Texas, 77088

High Meadows Branch Library: 4500 Aldine Mail Route, Houston Texas, 77039

Katy Branch Library: 5414 Franz Road, Katy Texas, 77493

Kingwood Branch Library: 4400 Bens View Lane, Kingwood Texas, 77339

La Porte Branch Library: 600 South Broadway, La Porte Texas, 77571

Law Library: 1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002

Lone Star College – Tomball Community Library: 30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball Texas, 77375

Lone Star College-CyFair Library: 9191 Barker-Cypress Road, Cypress Texas, 77433

Maud Smith Marks Branch Library: 1815 Westgreen Boulevard, Katy Texas, 77450

Northwest Branch Library: 11355 Regency Green Drive, Cypress Texas, 77429

Octavia Fields Branch Library: 1503 South Houston, Humble Texas, 77338

Parker Williams Branch Library: 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard, Suite #510, Houston Texas, 77089

South Houston Branch Library: 607 Avenue A, South Houston Texas, 77587

TMC Library: 1133 John Freeman Blvd., Houston Texas, 77030

West University Branch Library: 6108 Auden, Houston Texas, 77005 Harris County Precinct 4 cooling/charging/distribution center Bayland Community Center 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77004 713-867-0401 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. *Food and water distribution from 2:30 p.m. until supplies run out* Harris County Precinct 4 cooling/charging center Tracy Gee Community Center 3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston, TX 77042 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Harris County Precinct 4 drive-up distribution center Radack Community Center 18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084 Water and ice distribution: 10 a.m. until supplies run out

Food and water distribution: 2:30 p.m. until supplies run out Weekley Community Center 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433 Food and water distribution: 2:30 p.m. until supplies run out La Porte cooling center Brookglen Community Center 3324 Somerton Dr, La Porte, TX 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Water and ice distribution Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center 4014 Market St Houston, TX 77020 Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Salvation Army 12507 Windfern Rd Houston, TX 77064 Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Salvation Army 4026 N. Interwood Houston, TX 77032 Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Two additional sites of distribution will operate from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Northshore Fellowship Church 444 Maxey St Houston, TX 77013 Open 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Iglesia Fe y Poder 6714 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77011 Open 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

