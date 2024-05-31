Listen Live
Contests

Win a Sneak Peak for Juneteenth: The Universoul Circus is Celebrating #HoustonStrong!

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
Universoul Circus

Source: Radio One / Universoul Circus

After weeks of inclement weather the Universoul Circus is celebrating a city that is resilient by providing a Free sneak peek show to non-profits and community groups that support the people of Houston.

Nominate your non-profit organization to win a group outing to the Universoul Circus sneak peek Juneteenth morning celebration experience; Wednesday, June 19th at Butler Stadium.
Register for your chance to win below

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Father's Day Mostyn Graphic
Contests

Father’s Day 5K Giveaway – Nominate Your Dad Today!

Relationships

You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions

Robert's Recipes

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe

Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp
Robert's Recipes

Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp

Hip Hop Classics Concert - Sugar Land, TX
Entertainment

[EXCLUSIVE] Scarface Compares Rap To A Bad Marriage: ‘I Don’t Respect It’

Music

Jasmine Crockett’s ‘​​Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ Roast Inspires Songs Mocking MTG

1998 Essence Awards - April 10, 1998
Entertainment News

Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close