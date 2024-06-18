Listen Live
News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Giants

Source: Kidwiler Collection / Getty

The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93.

The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.

Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Latest:

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes
Contests

Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley

News

Win Passes To ‘The Cry Out Experience’ June 21st – 23rd at George R. Brown

Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp
Robert's Recipes

Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp

Relationships

You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions

Robert's Recipes

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe

New Music

NEW MUSIC: Michelle Williams ft. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland – Say Yes

10 items
Obituaries

R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

Father's Day Mostyn Graphic
Contests

Father’s Day 5K Giveaway – Nominate Your Dad Today!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close