Listen Live
Local

How You Can Prepare for Hurricane Season

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
Hurricane Laura 2020 Cloud Map Gulf of Mexico 3D Render Color

Source: 3D Render of a Topographic Map of the Gulf of Mexico with the clouds from August 26, 2020. (Global Imagery Browse Services / courtesy of NASA, VIIRS data courtesy of NOAA via Getty Images)

It’s never too early to prepare for hurricane season, especially with a potential named tropical storm bearing down on Mexico as a reminder. With heavy rain on the way Tuesday and Wednesday as parts of Texas sit under a tropical storm warning, here’s what you should do to be prepared.

Heavy rain is expected to impact the Houston area from Tuesday night through Wednesday night, according to The Weather Channel. Flooding may be possible throughout the next couple days. Here’s what you should do to be prepared for the storms that may be headed Houston’s way this season:

Emergency Essentials Kit

Source: ReadyHarris / Harris County

 

The post How You Can Prepare for Hurricane Season appeared first on 93Q Country.

How You Can Prepare for Hurricane Season  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes
Contests

Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley

News

Win Passes To ‘The Cry Out Experience’ June 21st – 23rd at George R. Brown

Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp
Robert's Recipes

Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp

Relationships

You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions

Robert's Recipes

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe

New Music

NEW MUSIC: Michelle Williams ft. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland – Say Yes

10 items
Obituaries

R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

No image available
New Music

NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton & Babyface “Hurt You”

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close