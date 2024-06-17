Listen Live
Local

City to Close Houston Bike Share Program

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
Houston Chronicle

Source: Houston BCycle program kiosk, Dec. 30, 2013, in Houston. (Michael Paulsen / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Houston — Houston BCycle, Houston Bike Share’s program will cease operations June 30 due to a lack of financial sustainability, according to ABC 13.

The program started in 2012, funded by the City of Houston, a federal Transportation Improvement Program grant and some public and private partnerships, but even with fees acquired from rides it’s been unable to sustain itself, according to city officials.

“Despite combined efforts of the Houston Bike Share board of directors, partner agencies, and advocates, the program could not overcome its financial challenges,” the city said in a statement.

The program was slated to shutdown in 2023, but was thrown a lifeline in September when the city council granted $540,000 from its general fund to keep it running. Nine months later, time has run out for Houston BCycle.

The post City to Close Houston Bike Share Program appeared first on 93Q Country.

City to Close Houston Bike Share Program  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes
Contests

Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley

News

Win Passes To ‘The Cry Out Experience’ June 21st – 23rd at George R. Brown

Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp
Robert's Recipes

Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp

Relationships

You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions

Robert's Recipes

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe

New Music

NEW MUSIC: Michelle Williams ft. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland – Say Yes

10 items
Obituaries

R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

No image available
New Music

NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton & Babyface “Hurt You”

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close