Listen Live
Music

George Strait Breaks U.S. Concert Attendance Record at Kyle Field

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
Houston Chronicle

Source: George Strait performs his set at Reliant Stadium during the final concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo March 17, 2013, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

Many call George Strait the “King of Country,” but the “king of concerts” may be a more fitting title as the 72-year-old Texas native broke the U.S. ticketed show attendance record Saturday. 110,905 fans were in attendance at Kyle Field in College Station.

The previous record stood for nearly 47 years, held by the Grateful Dead, who had 107,019 fans in attendance on Sept. 3, 1977, at Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey. The concert also set a new record for Kyle Field, as it surpassed Texas A&M University’s game versus the University of Mississippi on Oct. 11, 2014.

The concert featured fellow MCA artists and Texas natives Parker McCollum and Katie Offerman.

Strait is one of the most-accomplished artists in music. He holds the record for the most No. 1 singles of any artist and the most No. 1 albums, platinum albums and gold albums in all of country music. He has 60 No. 1 singles.

The post George Strait Breaks U.S. Concert Attendance Record at Kyle Field appeared first on 93Q Country.

George Strait Breaks U.S. Concert Attendance Record at Kyle Field  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes
Contests

Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley

News

Win Passes To ‘The Cry Out Experience’ June 21st – 23rd at George R. Brown

Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp
Robert's Recipes

Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp

Relationships

You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions

Robert's Recipes

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe

New Music

NEW MUSIC: Michelle Williams ft. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland – Say Yes

10 items
Obituaries

R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

No image available
New Music

NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton & Babyface “Hurt You”

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close