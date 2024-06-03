Listen Live
United Pulls Plane from Service After Dozens Fall Ill

Published on June 3, 2024

United Airlines aircraft...

Source: United Airlines aircraft are parked at the Terminal C gates at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Houston — United Airlines removed one of their planes from service for deep cleaning after about 30 passengers reported feeling sick Friday, according to CNN. All of the sick passengers were on the same cruise out of Vancouver, Canada.

Flight 1528 bound for George Bush Intercontinental Airport flight had 75 of its 163 passengers returning from the cruise. After the plane arrived around 6 p.m., the Houston Fire Department removed three passengers from the plane, but their condition wasn’t deemed critical.

The passengers were sick with flu-like symptoms, according to Daily Mail. The symptoms included nausea and vomiting.

“United Airlines is actively coordinating with health authorities to address the situation. Ensuring the health and safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority.” – United Airlines

United Airlines did not disclose what cruise its passengers were on prior to the flight back to Houston. The airline released a statement regarding the situation.

“United Airlines is actively coordinating with health authorities to address the situation,” the airline said in a statement. “Ensuring the health and safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority.”

The plane is being cleaned “as a precautionary measure” before its return to service.

