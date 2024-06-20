Listen Live
Win a Bar 5015 VIP Experience with Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer

AC Barbeque is a new BBQ lifestyle brand created by beloved comedians and grilling enthusiasts, Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer

June 20, 2024

Bar 5015

You could win the AC BBQ Sweepstakes complete with a reserved table for you and three of your friends, elevated VIP BBQ tasting and meet and greet with Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer; Sunday, June 23rd at Bar 5015.

About AC BBQ

AC Barbeque is a new BBQ lifestyle brand created by beloved comedians and grilling enthusiasts, Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer. Founded on the principles of Black excellence, family tradition, and bringing people together, AC Barbeque aims to provide the tools, flavor, and community that’ll take grilling to the next level. When you need to up your BBQ game, just look to the AC Flame.

The two best friends meticulously crafted three specialty barbeque seasonings that honor and celebrate the rich flavors of various global culinary traditions and pay homage to the diverse world of barbequing. The new barbeque seasoning collection is an exciting milestone as it’s the first product launch from Anthony and Cedric’s larger empire of exceptional grilling items and tools within their AC Barbeque Universe. With a vision to elevate the BBQ experience, the two grill masters will also introduce a range of grills, accessories, sauces, apparel, merchandise, and more.

