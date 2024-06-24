Listen Live
Ms. Lauryn Hill + The Fugees Coming to The Woodlands Pavilion Sept. 7

Published on June 24, 2024

Fugees Houston Show

Source: The Fugees Live / General


The Celebration Continues. The anniversary tour of Lauryn Hill’s Classic Miseducation album is coming to The Lone Star State and features The Fugees, YG Marley PLUS special guests to be announced. Get ready! Tickets go on sale soon.

 

Ms. Lauryn Hill + The Fugees Coming to The Woodlands Pavilion Sept. 7  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

