The Celebration Continues. The anniversary tour of Lauryn Hill’s Classic Miseducation album is coming to The Lone Star State and features The Fugees, YG Marley PLUS special guests to be announced. Get ready! Tickets go on sale soon.
Ms. Lauryn Hill + The Fugees Coming to The Woodlands Pavilion Sept. 7 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Win a Bar 5015 VIP Experience with Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer
-
Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp
-
Win Passes To ‘The Cry Out Experience’ June 21st – 23rd at George R. Brown
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
NEW MUSIC: Michelle Williams ft. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland - Say Yes
-
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe
-
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton & Babyface "Hurt You"
-
Father's Day 5K Giveaway - Nominate Your Dad Today!