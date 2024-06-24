Our Favorite Looks From Paris Fashion Week And Cannes Lions

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

France was the place to be this month as droves of stars flocked to the country to celebrate multiple events including Paris Fashion Week, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Celebrities like Jordyn Woods, Gabrielle Union, and several other A-listers were seen enjoying themselves at the events, exuding glamour and style. Here are some standout looks from the festivities.

Jordyn Woods slays Paris Fashion Week in a red Diesel dress

Jordyn Woods made a stunning statement during Paris Fashion Week, as seen in a video shared on her Instagram on June 23. She donned a striking red off-the-shoulder Diesel dress that accentuated her figure, complemented by a sleek high ponytail, red pumps, and a pearl necklace. Her look was perfected with a smokey eye and brown lip gloss, exuding beauty for the occasion.

According to ET, the day before, the 26-year-old model and entrepreneur attended the Hermes SS25 Men’s Paris Fashion Week showcase at the Palais d’Iéna with her longtime boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns. Woods opted for an elegant ensemble— a cropped black and white blazer paired with a black mini dress and heels. Towns, 28, chose a casual look, sporting high-waisted slacks and a collared work shirt.

Rihanna stuns at the AWGE Menswear show

Rihanna was also present for Paris Fashion Week. On June 21, the Fenty Beauty founder, who just recently launched her new Fenty Hair care line, was spotted wearing a brown denim bomber jacket and a grungy white-tank top dress as she supported her boyfriend A$AP Rocky for his AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show.

The Bajan beauty tied the ensemble together with a gold double-plated cross necklace and fun ear piercings.

Normani dazzles in all black at the Vogue World Paris Fashion Show

On June 21, R&B singer and rising fashionista Normani touched down in the City of Lights for the Vogue World Paris fashion show. The show celebrated sports and the upcoming Paris Olympics, which will take place from July 26 to August 11. Stars like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Teyana Taylor pranced down the catwalk in honor of the special event.

For the show, Normani, known for hits like “Wild Side,” stunned in a custom leather Coach dress that showcased her toned legs. She accessorized the chic ensemble with black pearl-studded pumps and wore her hair in an elegant up-down ponytail.

Issa Rae rocks chocolate on chocolate at the Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear show

Issa Rae made a stylish appearance at the Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on June 20. She was stunning in a chocolate suit, which she styled with her distinctive braided ponytail and large gold hoops.

Gabrielle Union looks radiant in a black dress

Gabrielle Union was spotted at Cannes Lions, where she participated in a panel centered on women in content creation. During the evening, Union hit the town for a night out to enjoy the city in a long, off-the-shoulder black dress, which she accessorized with a Tiffany & Co. necklace, according to her Instagram post published on June 20.

