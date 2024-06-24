Listen Live
2024 XXL Freshmen Class Revealed: Three Texas Artists Make The Cut

Published on June 24, 2024

Three of the eleven fresh, up-and-coming artists revealed by XXL this year hail from the Lone Star State.

We have BigXThaPlug, That Mexican OT, and 4Batz representing Texas. This year’s freshmen class also includes Hunxho, Lay Bankz, Maiya The Don, ScarLip, Rich Amiri, Cash Cobain, and Skilla Baby. This group also includes BossMan Dlow. Furthermore, Southside will be featured on the highly anticipated Freshman Cipher, which is scheduled to be released any day now.

Rappers from all over the music industry compete each year, but only a handful ever earn the recognition they deserve so this is a big deal for our Texas artists, which is a major milestone for us as a culture. Stay tuned for the 2024 XXL Freshmen Class Cypher coming soon!

