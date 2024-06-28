3 Disturbances Appear Over Atlantic Ocean

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Tropical storm season continues to ramp up as three disturbances have formed over the Atlantic Ocean this week. According to Weather.com, one of these has the potential to develop into the second named tropical storm of the year; Beryl.

Invest 95L, located over the central Atlantic, is expected to become a tropical depression or storm, potentially as early as Friday evening. It’s expected to bring rain and wind to the Lesser Antilles later in the weekend and into Monday.

Invest 94L, near Mexico, and the disturbance in the eastern Atlantic have a lower chance of elevating to more serious tropical developments. Invest 94L is expected to bring heavy rains to Mexico at the very least. An “invest” is a naming convention used by the National Hurricane Center to name disturbances that are being monitored for potential tropical development.

Meteorologists attribute the amount of activity season this early into 2024 to the record high ocean temperatures in the Atlantic Basin. With the continued activity, it’s important to have a plan for when bad weather is heading your way.

