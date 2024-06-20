Legendary Actor Donald Sutherland Dead at 88

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in films like Animal House, The Dirty Dozen, The Hunger Games franchise, Klute and M*A*S*H died Thursday after a long illness, according to Deadline. He was 88.

Sutherland won a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy award for his role in Citizen X in 1995 and another Golden Globe award for his role in Path to War in 2002. During his career, spanning 67 years, he never received an Oscar nomination, despite being widely-regarded as one of the best actors in the industry. In 2017 he received an Honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011.

He is the father of actors Angus, Kiefer and Rossif Sutherland.

