Four beachgoers enjoying the waters of South Padre Island during the Fourth of July came in contact with an aggressive shark, leaving two hospitalized, according to a Texas game warden.

Two of the injured suffered from bites, while another suffered graze wounds and the other suffered injuries while fending off the shark’s attack. The same shark is reported to have been responsible for all injuries suffered, according to Texas Game Warden Captain Chris Dowdy.

A beachgoer captured footage of the alleged responsible shark prior to when the attacks took place:

Police were first called around 11am at the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard for a severe shark bite to a man’s leg. A woman suffered a severe bite to her calf, and can be seen in a video posted online being dragged to shore by U.S. Border Patrol agents as the shark continued to patrol nearby. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

**WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE**

South Padre Island Police and Fire departments searched the shoreline for the animal and used drones, but the shark had escaped back to open waters. Dowdy claims there are no plans to pursue the shark at this time.

Related: Hurricane Beryl Heading for South Texas

Related: How You Can Prepare for Hurricane Season

Shark attacks in Texas waters are uncommon, according to the Wildlife Department. As more and more people enter waters, the possibility of shark attacks increase, although sharks themselves aren’t becoming more aggressive toward humans. 69 shark attacks were reported worldwide in 2023.

Several shark attacks have been reported across the U.S. so far this summer, including a man’s foot being bitten Thursday as well, at New Smyrna Beach in Florida. A 19-year-old woman was bitten on the hand in Galveston off of Jamaica Beach in early June.

The post Shark Attacks 4 on South Padre Island During Fourth of July appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

Shark Attacks 4 People on South Padre Island During Fourth of July was originally published on houstonseagle.com