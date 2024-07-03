97.9 The Box Presents “For The H ’24: Sexyy Red For President…” feat. Sexyy Red, Hunxho and More to be Announced!

Prepare for an unforgettable campaign as Sexyy Red takes her music and her message to the masses, proving that she’s not just a rising star, but a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

On August 31st, Toyota Center will host 97.9 The Box presents For The H ‘24: Sexyy Red 4 President with chart-topping artist Sexyy Red featuring support from Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA and special guests to be announced.

The tour centers around Sexyy Red’s latest project, the boldly titled album In Sexyy We Trust. This audacious release has been making waves, showcasing her unique sound and unapologetic persona. Fans can expect the same level of raw energy and fearless expression on the tour as they heard on the album.

Don’t miss 97.9 The Box presents For The H ‘24 this August!

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 9th at 10am at theboxhouston.com and bpctickets.com!!

About Sexyy Red

Rapper and hip-hop recording artist who is best known for songs such as “Pound Town,” “Throwin’ It,” and “Born By the River.” Her popularity in the music scene has led to her amassing more than 3.9 million followers on Instagram. Her 2023 single “Pound Town” has accumulated over 1 million streams on Spotify.

About Hunxho

Atlanta-based rapper known for his hit songs like “Let’s Get It” and “Gun Smoke.” His music has gained him over 750,000 listeners on Spotify as of January 2023. He shares updates on his music and some of his personal life with fans on Instagram.

This one is special.. join 97.9 The Box on August 31st as we close out the summer with a bang!

