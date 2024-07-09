Gas, Food, Cooling Centers and More: A List of Resources After Beryl

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Houston — Now that Hurricane Beryl has passed, many are left with picking up the pieces left in its wake. This includes looking for areas to keep cool, power devices, fill up on fuel and find food and water.

As temperatures rise back into the 90s, bringing heat indexes over 100 degrees, it’s important to stay cool and stay hydrated. Here’s a list of where several of these resources cab be found:

Local Business Open

4-Corners BBQ – 7735 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX 77520

True Companion Veterinary Care – 9818 Fry Rd, Unit 180, Cypress, TX 77433 (via listener recommendation)

H-E-B – 4950 FM-1463, Fulshear, TX 77441 (the shopping plaza is open as well, according to a listener)

Aztec Rental Center – 5702 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77081 (chainsaws, generators, etc.)

Cactus Cove – 3333 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008 (food and drinks)

HTX Tactical – 5401 Mitchelldale St, Suite A2, Houston, TX 77092 (AC, phone charging)

Lansdowne-Moody Company – 8445 East Freeway Service Rd, Houston, TX 77029 (chainsaws, generators, etc.)

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar – 20030 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77065 (via listener recommendation)

Goldbow’s Garage Inc – 21822 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77449 (towing available, shop open Wednesday)

Home Depot – 133 Cane Island Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494

Home Run Dugout – 1220 Grand West Blvd, Katy, TX 77449 (AC, wifi, outlets for chargers)

Walmart Supercenter – 6410 Gulf Freeway Frontage Rd, La Marque, TX 77568 (via listener recommendation)

Gimme Some Sweets Bakery – 203 Meyer St, Set 200, Sealy, TX 77474

Gas Stations

Buc-ee’s – 4080 East Fwy, Baytown, TX 77521 (via listener recommendation)

Kroger Gas – 220 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77304 (diesel only, according to listener)

H-E-B Fuel – 4950 FM-1463, Fulshear, TX 77441 (via listener recommendation)

Chevron, Conoco and Shell – corners of Airline Drive and Berry Road, Houston, TX 77022

NOW AND FOREVER – 6225 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77081 (via listener recommendation)

TA Express – 12602 South Fwy, Houston, TX 77047 (via listener recommendation)

Bucc-ee’s – 27700 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77494

Texaco – 14607 W Hillcroft Ave, Missouri City, TX 77489 (via listener recommendation)

Cooling Centers

Crosby Community Center – 409 Hare Rd, Crosby, TX 77532 (8am to 8pm)

Juergen’s Hall Community Center – 26026 Hempstead Rd, Cypress, Texas 77429 (8am to 8pm)

Weekley Community Center – 8440 Greenhouse Rd, Cypress, TX 77433

Bayland Community Center – 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074 (9am to 6pm)

Lakewood Church – 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027 (8am to 8pm)

Radack Community Center – 18650 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084 (9am to 6pm)

Southwest Multi-Service Center – 6400 High Star Dr, Houston, TX 77074 (9am to 6pm)

Trini Mendenhall Community Center – 1414 Wirt Rd, Houston, TX 77055 (8am to 8pm)

Big Stone Lodge – 709 Riley Fuzzel Rd, Spring, Texas 77373 (8am to 8pm)

Check our Facebook and Instagram for more information from that may be useful, but not presented here via those of you in the community!

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

