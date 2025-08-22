Attention Singers: Enter the Majic Open Mic Night Contest!
Majic Under the Stars returns to The Woodlands Saturday, October 25th and we’re looking for YOU to open the show! Post a video on Instagram singing your favorite R&B song and hashtag #majicopenmic25 and tag us at @Majic1021.
Your Instagram profile MUST be public and you must be 21 to enter.
You could win $500 and open the show for Keith Sweat, Xscape, October London and Cupid at Majic Under the Stars. tThe live contest begins Friday, September 19th at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen (6025 Richmond Avenue). Good luck.
-
If You Didn't Lose Weight Over The Summer, There's Always Winter
-
Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast
-
Oh No! Texans RB Joe Mixon To Miss At Least First Four Games
-
Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake
-
Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open
-
Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!
-
‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor
-
Date Night Alert Tonight Is Two-For-One Cinema Deals