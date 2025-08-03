Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Doechii loves to put on a performance and show audiences that she isn’t only a true lyricist, but a true performer as well. For the Chicago festival, the “Alligator Bites Never Heal” rapper and her nine dancers transformed the stage into a classroom. On August 2, they pushed desks into formations, climbed over a larger-than-life boombox, and switched between outfit changes and various song sets.

The Grammy-winner was not playing at Lollapalooza.

Doechii, never one to play it safe, delivered look after look on stage. She rocked a navy bodysuit stamped with the number 8, a cream bra top with her signature blue briefs, a mini denim pleated skirt, and a yellow bikini top with a cropped fur jacket. Her accessories included a tie belt, thick tube socks, and combat boots.

And we can’t forget the hair. Doechii’s knee-length cornrows were everything. They swung and swirled with every beat, flowing as she spit bars. The style framed her high cheekbones and melanin perfectly.

Every detail of Doechii’s performance was flawless – from how she mastered the stage to what she wore.

Doechii Brought Out JT At Lollapalooza – And The Surprise Stage Moment Was Just As Good As We Thought It Would Be

During her “School of Hip-Hop,” Doechii surprised fans by bringing out JT from the City Girls. And the moment was just as good as fans thought it would be.

JT strutted in during “Alter Ego,” stepping out like the fabulous fashion girlie she is.

The City Cinderella wore a military-chic fit with black leather booty shorts and a fitted tee with bold shoulders that hugged her waist like armor. A black leather belt and red-bottom combat boots pulled the look together, and she topped it off with a fitted black cap for that extra drip of attitude.

The MAC ambassador’s hair and makeup were just as gorgeous. JT rocked a platinum blonde wig with sharp, smoky eye makeup that added drama to her already fierce stage presence.

Doechii Announces Her First Headlined Tour: Live From The Swamp

But this isn’t the first time these two queens have performed together. Doechii and JT closed out Dsquared2’s 30th anniversary show in Milan along with Naomi Campbell, creating an unforgettable moment. The Florida femcees know how to shut down a stage – together.

Before dropping her final verse, Doechii teased her upcoming “Live From The Swamp” tour. Doechii urged fans to sign up on her site for live updates, VIP surprises, and pre-sale access.

Now Lollapalooza has us wondering. Will JT have a permanent spot on Doechii’s first headlined tour? Either way, we’ll be watching.

