Listen Live
Food & Drink

A Whataburber, Dr Pepper Blackberry Shake?

Whataburger and Dr Pepper Just Launched a New Blackberry Shake

Published on August 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Whataburger Logo
Source: n/a / Whataburger

Whataburger and Dr Pepper have teamed up to release a limited-time-only drink, the Dr Pepper Blackberry Shake, combining Whataburger’s Vanilla Shake base with Dr Pepper and blackberry flavor. The popular collaboration is back by popular demand and will be available from August 5 until supplies last. Dr Pepper fans can also enjoy the new Dr Pepper Frost at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a blend of vanilla frozen custard with Dr Pepper topped with whipped cream, available until August 26. Whataburger is celebrating its 75th birthday with a special offer for Rewards members to get a Whataburger for just 75 cents on August 8 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Music

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close