Atoya Burleson Is Building A Community For The Families Of Professional Athletes With Her Ladies Playbook App

As we gear up for POWER PLAYS, the dynamic celebration of Black women making game-changing moves off the court, we’re shining a light on the talented ladies joining She Did That. and New York Liberty at Barclays Center on August 26th. One of those powerhouses is Atoya Burleson: entrepreneur, podcast host, and lifestyle influencer who’s redefining what it means to thrive at the intersection of sports, family, and business. In this exclusive conversation, Atoya opens up about her journey, the power of representation in sports, and how she’s using her platform to inspire the next generation of women to own their stories and stand in their purpose.

HelloBeutiful: As the host of the Inside Lines podcast, you create space for authentic conversations with women in and around the world of sports. What inspired you to launch the show, and how has it evolved since its inception?

Atoya Burleson: As the host of the Inside Lines podcast, I am passionate about creating a platform for authentic conversations with women in and around the sports industry. My inspiration for launching the show stems from my 11 years in the NFL alongside my husband, as well as my background as a collegiate Hall of Fame athlete. Throughout this experience, I recognized that women’s voices were often overlooked and that there was a pressing need for a space dedicated to amplifying their stories.

In my journey, I met many remarkable women who, despite their achievements and contributions, remained largely unknown to the broader public. Many of them were athletes eager to share their stories beyond their sports, while others were partners of professional athletes who were making significant impacts in various fields, such as law, philanthropy, and community service.

I felt it was essential to highlight their accomplishments and unique perspectives. By sharing their experiences, my goal is to inspire other women and individuals to embrace their potential and pursue their goals with confidence. Since its inception, the podcast has evolved into a vibrant community that not only celebrates the journeys of these incredible women but also fosters discussions that illuminate the diverse roles women play in the sports landscape and beyond.

HB: You’re also the founder of the Ladies Playbook app, which is an exclusive digital community dedicated to providing access to unique resources and support for a professional athlete’s family to thrive. What sparked the idea, and how do you hope it empowers women who engage with it?

AB: As the founder of the Ladies Playbook app, I recognized a critical gap in support for the families of professional athletes. While the spotlight often shines on the athletes themselves, the partners and families who stand behind them often face unique challenges and pressures. My inspiration for creating this exclusive digital community stemmed from my experiences navigating this landscape and seeing firsthand the need for tailored resources and support.

Ladies Playbook aims to provide a comprehensive platform where women can access unique resources, share their experiences, and build meaningful connections with one another. By fostering a sense of community, the app empowers women to thrive while balancing their personal ambitions with the demands of being part of an athlete’s life. I envision the Ladies Playbook as a supportive network where women can find mentorship, advice, and encouragement, helping them to navigate the ups and downs of their journeys. Whether through educational resources, wellness programs, or simply a space to share stories and advice, my goal is for this platform to instill confidence and empowerment in every woman who engages with it, ultimately allowing them to embrace their identities and aspirations alongside their partner’s athletic career.



HB: Building something like Ladies Playbook takes both vision and strategy. What has launching a tech platform taught you about entrepreneurship and community-building?

AB: Launching the Ladies Playbook app has been an enlightening journey that has deepened my understanding of entrepreneurship and community-building. One of the most vital lessons I’ve learned is the importance of having a clear vision coupled with a strategic plan. When creating a tech platform, it’s essential to identify the core needs of the community you’re looking to serve. For Ladies Playbook, this meant understanding the unique challenges faced by families of professional athletes and designing a solution that directly addresses those needs.

Moreover, I discovered that community-building requires active engagement and genuine connection. It’s not enough to simply provide resources; fostering a sense of belonging is crucial. Listening to the voices of our users has been invaluable, as it allows us to continuously refine our offerings based on their feedback and experiences. Creating opportunities for women to connect, share, and support one another has solidified the foundation of our community.

I also learned the importance of adaptability in entrepreneurship. The tech landscape is evolving rapidly, and being open to change allows for innovation and growth. By remaining responsive to the needs of our users and staying informed about industry trends, we can enhance the platform’s relevance and impact. Ultimately, launching Ladies Playbook has reinforced my belief that successful entrepreneurship is about more than just building a product; it’s about fostering a vibrant community that empowers individuals and encourages them to thrive together. This journey has inspired me to continue seeking ways to create meaningful connections and drive positive change within the lives of the women we serve.

HB: The She Did That. x New York Liberty POWER PLAYS event celebrates the intersection of sports, business, and culture. How has your experience in the sports world influenced your approach to entrepreneurship and leadership?

AB: My experience in the sports world has significantly shaped my approach to entrepreneurship and leadership in several ways. First and foremost, being immersed in a competitive environment has instilled a strong work ethic and resilience in me. In sports, you learn that setbacks are often part of the journey, and it’s essential to embrace challenges and view them as opportunities for growth. This mindset has been invaluable in my entrepreneurial pursuits, where adaptability and perseverance are crucial for success. Sports have taught me the importance of teamwork and collaboration.

Success in athletics relies heavily on the ability to work effectively with others, communicate openly, and leverage each other’s strengths. This principle translates directly to my leadership style. I believe in fostering an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are valued and collaboration is encouraged. By empowering my team and building strong relationships, we can collectively drive innovation and achieve our shared goals.

Being a part of the sports community has highlighted the vital intersection of sports, business, and culture. I recognize the platform we have to inspire and uplift others, particularly women in the industry. Events like She Did That. x New York Liberty POWER PLAYS embody this dynamic and celebrate the significant contributions women make across various fields. I am committed to leveraging my experience to not only advance my own ventures but also to uplift and empower others, advocating for a more equitable and inclusive landscape in both sports and business.

HB: Black Business Month is a time to spotlight and support our community. What does building generational wealth and legacy through business mean to you right now?

AB: Building generational wealth and legacy through business is particularly meaningful to me, especially during Black Business Month. It represents not just the opportunity to create financial stability for my family but also the importance of honoring and continuing a rich legacy of entrepreneurship rooted deeply in my history.

I am proud to share that my direct lineage is tied to the historic Black Wall Street, where my family owned three businesses—a hotel, a real estate company, and a barbershop. Discovering this legacy has been profoundly inspiring, as it reaffirms that the entrepreneurial spirit and determination run in my blood. This realization fuels my commitment to fostering economic empowerment within my community. Currently, as a mother of three, with two boys who are playing collegiate football and a daughter who is also an athlete in high school, I understand the significance of building a legacy that provides them with not only the financial resources but also the knowledge, values, and support necessary to thrive. For me, generational wealth goes beyond financial success; it’s about creating a lasting impact that uplifts future generations. I strive to pass down lessons learned, opportunities, and the entrepreneurial mindset that has been invaluable in my own journey.

Moreover, I believe it’s crucial to create spaces that empower other Black entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. By supporting and investing in our community, we can break down barriers and foster a more equitable business environment. Sharing stories of resilience and success—like my family’s legacy on Black Wall Street—can inspire others to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations and contribute to our collective upliftment.

As we celebrate Black Business Month, I am motivated to honor my family’s heritage while simultaneously building a legacy that reflects not just personal success but also the empowerment and advancement of our community. This commitment drives my work and reinforces the notion that what we build today will pave the way for our children—and for generations to come.

6. What advice would you give to Black women who are building businesses or brands in male-dominated industries like sports and media?

My advice to Black women building businesses or brands in male-dominated industries like sports and media is to embrace your unique perspective and authenticity while remaining resilient and strategic. Here are a few key points to consider:

1. Leverage Your Unique Voice: Your perspective as a Black woman in these industries is invaluable. Use your unique experiences to shape your narrative and brand. Authenticity resonates with audiences and can differentiate you in the marketplace.

2. Build a Strong Network: Relationships matter immensely, especially in industries where representation may be limited. Surround yourself with mentors, allies, and fellow entrepreneurs who can provide guidance, support, and opportunities. Networking can open doors to collaborations and partnerships that can elevate your brand.

3. Persist Through Challenges: Understand that you may face obstacles and biases along the way. Resilience is crucial. Learn to view setbacks as opportunities for growth and development. Each challenge you overcome will strengthen your resolve and inform your future decisions.

4. Seek Out Resources: Take advantage of programs, events, and initiatives designed to support women and minorities in business. Engage with organizations that focus on empowering women in your industry, as they often provide valuable resources, training, and networking opportunities.

5. Focus on Continuous Learning: Stay informed about industry trends, new technologies, and best practices. A commitment to personal and professional growth will enhance your expertise and confidence. This knowledge can be a powerful tool in establishing credibility within your field.

6. Be Bold and Assertive: Don’t be afraid to speak up and advocate for yourself and your ideas. Confidence and assertiveness can help you command attention and respect in spaces that may not always embrace your presence.

7. Give Back to Your Community: As you succeed, remember the importance of lifting others along the way. Share your knowledge and experiences with other aspiring Black women and work towards creating pathways for them to follow in your footsteps.

Navigating male-dominated industries can be challenging, but by embracing your identity, building a solid support network, and remaining steadfast in your pursuits, you can carve out a space for yourself and contribute to a shift in the narrative. Remember that your journey not only empowers you but also paves the way for future generations of women who will follow.

If you’re in the NYC metropolitan area and want to meet Atoya in person and hear more of her story, visit shedidthatxnyliberty.eventbrite.com to get your POWER PLAYS tickets today!

