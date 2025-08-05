NEW MUSIC: Kevin Ross | Luxury Lust

From Rated R&B,

Kevin Ross has announced his new album, Love Uptempo: Max, will release Aug. 28 via Art Society Music Group/EMPIRE.

The album will include his No. 1 hit “Love in the Middle,” which topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, as well as his freshly released single “Luxury Lust.” Speaking on the silky smooth track, produced by Justin Love, Ross shares, “‘Luxury Lust’ is about indulgence, not just in material things, but in the kind of love and passion that feels like the ultimate high. It’s grown, it’s sexy, and it’s real.”

Check out “Luxury Lust” by Kevin Ross.



