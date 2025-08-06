Listen Live
Way Back Wednesdays! 90s R&B vs 90s Hip Hop: Special Ed Edition

Published on August 6, 2025

Special Ed
Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Y’all know I’m always tapped into what’s happening in H-Town, and guess what popped up on my radar? My good friend, the legendary Special Ed, is coming back to Houston! It instantly took me back to the golden era of the 90s. That’s why I’m hyped to announce my new feature: “Way Back Wednesdays,” where we’ll be diving deep into the sounds that really shaped our young worlds.

And what better way to kick it off than with a 90s showdown: R&B vs. Hip Hop, through the lens of one icon? Let’s talk about Special Ed. This brother had it all! That crazy beat on “I Got It Made” was infectious, and his lyrical skills? Undeniable! He painted pictures with his words, spitting rhymes that were both clever and aspirational. And let’s not forget, he had the look too! He was set up for legendary status from day one, and he absolutely delivered.

Lets take it Waaay back to when Mr. Magnificient himself dropped this here classic, I-GOT-IT-MADE!

