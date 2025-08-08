New Hair, Who Dis? 10 Fall Hair Styles That Change Everything

Source: Josh Prieto (Photographer & Co-founder of 12PM Studios) / Josh Prieto (Photographer & Co-founder of 12PM Studios)

There’s a saying that resonates with so many of us: “When a woman changes her hair, she’s about to change her life.”

A new hairstyle signals a fresh start, a declaration of independence, or marks a significant life turn — whether it’s a new job, a breakup, or shoot in my case a personal BREAK THROUGH.

Source: Mayvenn / Courtesy of Brand

Let’s get real for a minute. For the last three months, I’ve been in a major funk, dealing with an extended hospital stay with my mom. My whole life has become a fight for her medical rights, and we’re still going through. But I’ve come to this point where I just looked in the mirror and said, “Girl, we (I) need to get out of this mental rut!”

I recognized I hadn’t been showing up online as much— honestly, because I haven’t wanted to be seen, especially if my external looked ANYTHING like what was going on in my internals. I felt like it was time to reclaim myself, my mental space; and a good start was with my look! The first thing that came to mind? “I NEED MY HAIR DID, ASAP!”

The women in my family have always shared – Your hair is an extension of you and transforming it can be the perfect way to signal to yourself and the world that you’re ready for what’s next. It’s a ritual of renewal, a physical manifestation of an emotional shift, and a powerful act of self-care. Literally, when you LOOK GOOD, you FEEL GOOD.

Source: braids,insta-style / Provided By @kersti.pitre

So, for all my ladies looking for a “pick me up,” a new hairstyle could be that perfect reset button. As the season changes to fall, here 10-20 hairstyles that will have you FEELING and falling in love with yourself (again)!

Signed, Sky Houston

What’s on trend?

According to Vogue, the fall 2025 hair trends call for the classic cuts and styles that we’ve already come to know and love. So think of this transitional period to the new season as a gentle refresh and easy. Bob haircuts, whether you like them short or are looking for the happy medium with a lob, will remain the go-to for all face shapes and hair textures. We’re thinking:

Shaggy Lob: A modern take on the lob (long bob) that adds texture and a carefree vibe.

A modern take on the lob (long bob) that adds texture and a carefree vibe. Tapered Cut: A beautiful, low maintenance cut that highlights your facial features and natural texture.

A beautiful, low maintenance cut that highlights your facial features and natural texture. The Blunt Bob: A sharp, sophisticated cut that never goes out of style.

Read more for the fall from them here.

Source: braids,insta-style / Provided By @kersti.pitre

If you are a “low-maintenance” girly like I tend to be or looking for a protective style to usher in the fall, you can never go wrong with the good ole braid down! It’s still (and always) on trend.

Box Braids: Timeless and versatile, with a variety of lengths and thicknesses to choose from.

Timeless and versatile, with a variety of lengths and thicknesses to choose from. Passion Twists: A lighter, bohemian alternative to braids that offers a soft, romantic look.

A lighter, bohemian alternative to braids that offers a soft, romantic look. Faux Locs: A journey, not just a style. From Sisterlocks to traditional locs, they are a powerful symbol of natural beauty and commitment.

Braided Ponytail: A classic that can be styled sleek and high or low and casual. (sidenote: our beloved Sheila Jackson Lee stayed in a braided bust down, didn’t she?!)

A classic that can be styled sleek and high or low and casual. (sidenote: our beloved Sheila Jackson Lee stayed in a braided bust down, didn’t she?!) Knotless Braids: A protective style that is gentle on your edges and looks completely natural.

Source: Courtesy of Parfait / Parfait

Additional options:

Wigs: The ultimate accessory for endless versatility—try a sleek bone-straight wig or a wavy style with bangs.

The ultimate accessory for endless versatility—try a sleek bone-straight wig or a wavy style with bangs. Silk Press: The perfect way to get a sleek, straight look without the commitment of a relaxer, giving you a chance to switch it up. One of THEE best ever silk presses I’ve gotten in Houston, TX was from Jerrica Stewart – baybeee let me tell you – you couldn’t tell me anything, the way I swung my natural after her services! But this is not a plug for sure. I personally paid for my services and was thoroughly pleased :)

What’s your go-to style for the fall? We’ll continue this hair convo for sure, but let me know below!