NOT A DAILY DILEMMA BUT: Are You Sleeping With The Lions?

Source: Colin Eaton / Getty

Would you add a stay at Shekinah Lion & Game Lodge to your South Africa bucket list?

Imagine lying in bed as a lion strolls past your suite—separated from you only by a wall of glass. No bars. No fences. Just sleek, customized, floor-to-ceiling windows giving you an unobstructed view of Africa’s most powerful predators.

Would you sip champagne in a private plunge pool while a cheetah stretches just meters away? Or take a moonlit shower outdoors, knowing a tiger might be pacing silently on the other side of the glass?

This isn’t your average safari. It’s an African first—four luxury suites built inside a secure predator enclosure. Yes, inside. You’re not just watching from afar. You’re living alongside lions, safely tucked into a suite designed for thrill and comfort.

Each suite comes with a jacuzzi bath, a fireplace, a private yard, and even a dedicated butler. You’re pampered while nature unfolds just outside your window—raw, untamed, and absolutely mesmerizing.

Would you dare to fall asleep with a lion’s eyes watching from the dark? Or wake up to the deep roar of a predator claiming its territory?

Shekinah offers more than just a stay—it offers an unforgettable story. One you’ll tell for the rest of your life.

So… would you do it?

Would you let the wild get this close?

Because at Shekinah, the safari doesn’t end at sunset—it sleeps right outside your door.

