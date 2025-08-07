Listen Live
Travel

NOT A DAILY DILEMMA BUT: Are You Sleeping With The Lions?

Sleep just inches away from lions, tigers, and cheetahs in luxury glass-walled suites at South Africa’s wildest lodge experience.

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Asiatic lion
Source: Colin Eaton / Getty

Would you add a stay at Shekinah Lion & Game Lodge to your South Africa bucket list?

Imagine lying in bed as a lion strolls past your suite—separated from you only by a wall of glass. No bars. No fences. Just sleek, customized, floor-to-ceiling windows giving you an unobstructed view of Africa’s most powerful predators.

Would you sip champagne in a private plunge pool while a cheetah stretches just meters away? Or take a moonlit shower outdoors, knowing a tiger might be pacing silently on the other side of the glass?

This isn’t your average safari. It’s an African first—four luxury suites built inside a secure predator enclosure. Yes, inside. You’re not just watching from afar. You’re living alongside lions, safely tucked into a suite designed for thrill and comfort.

Each suite comes with a jacuzzi bath, a fireplace, a private yard, and even a dedicated butler. You’re pampered while nature unfolds just outside your window—raw, untamed, and absolutely mesmerizing.

Would you dare to fall asleep with a lion’s eyes watching from the dark? Or wake up to the deep roar of a predator claiming its territory?

Shekinah offers more than just a stay—it offers an unforgettable story. One you’ll tell for the rest of your life.

So… would you do it?

Would you let the wild get this close?

Because at Shekinah, the safari doesn’t end at sunset—it sleeps right outside your door.

Take the Majic 102.1 Instagram poll and leave a comment. Would you sleep here?

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Music

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close