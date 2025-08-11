Listen Live
Salt-N-Pepa Sue UMG

Salt-N-Pepa Call Out UMG Ahead of Hall of Fame

Published on August 11, 2025

Source: Johnny Nunez/Contributor / Getty

Salt-N-Pepa are accusing Universal Music Group of withholding their original master tapes and pulling much of their catalog from U.S. streaming platforms ahead of their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. The pioneering rap duo claims that UMG’s actions are an attempt to undercut their cultural impact during this milestone moment. The legal clash escalated after Salt-N-Pepa moved to reclaim copyrights under the Copyright Act, leading UMG to allegedly stop exploiting their sound recordings in the U.S. The group is seeking damages and the return of their masters, alleging conversion and copyright violations by the label.

