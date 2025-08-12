Listen Live
Athletes

NFL Does C.J. Stroud Wrong?

C.J. Stroud named #39 in NFL Top 100

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: AUG 09 Preseason Texans at Vikings
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

After a challenging season last year, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has faced questions about his performance and standing in the league. Despite statistical dips and a depleted supporting cast, league personnel view Stroud more favorably than many outsiders. In a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Stroud was placed in the second tier, showing potential for a bounce-back year with improved support. Coaches and coordinators believe in Stroud’s talent and productivity, emphasizing the importance of a strong team structure for his success in the upcoming season. Year three will be crucial for Stroud as he aims to make strides and solidify his place among the league’s top quarterbacks.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Car Wreck Cowboy
Contests

Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close