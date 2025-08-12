NFL Does C.J. Stroud Wrong?

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

After a challenging season last year, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has faced questions about his performance and standing in the league. Despite statistical dips and a depleted supporting cast, league personnel view Stroud more favorably than many outsiders. In a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Stroud was placed in the second tier, showing potential for a bounce-back year with improved support. Coaches and coordinators believe in Stroud’s talent and productivity, emphasizing the importance of a strong team structure for his success in the upcoming season. Year three will be crucial for Stroud as he aims to make strides and solidify his place among the league’s top quarterbacks.