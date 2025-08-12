Still Using Dial-Up? Not Anymore!

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

AOL has announced that it will be discontinuing its dial-up internet service on September 30. Dial-up, once a popular way to access the internet, has been on the decline with the rise of broadband and wireless options. Despite this, a small number of households in the U.S. still rely on dial-up for internet access. AOL, which was a major player in the dial-up internet market, has seen a significant decrease in dial-up users over the years. The company continues to offer other services such as free email and tech support subscriptions.

AOL ditching dial-up service, a relic of the internet in the '90s and early '00s



