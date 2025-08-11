Ari Lennox Responds to Backlash After Criticizing Martin’s Jokes About Pam

Ari Lennox isn’t backing down from her recent remarks about the hit 90s sitcom Martin. The R&B singer made waves after calling out the show’s long-running comedic digs at Pamela “Pam” James, played by Tichina Arnold. While Lennox made it clear she’s a fan of the series, she said the constant jabs at Pam’s looks, hair, and style always bothered her—especially as a dark-skinned woman growing up watching TV.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

In a viral audio clip that spread across X and Instagram, Lennox explained that she found Pam to be “so beautiful and so fine,” but felt the humor surrounding her character undermined that. “Growing up as a chocolate girl, I don’t even know if I was able to understand the greatness of Pam because of what I was being fed,” she said. While she loves Martin, Lennox admitted the jokes “pissed [her] off.”

Her stance struck a chord with many online, who saw her comments as a spotlight on the subtle ways colorism showed up in popular media. Supporters pointed out that jokes targeting darker-skinned women—especially about beauty—were common in the 90s and could leave lasting impressions. “The reaction people are having to Ari Lennox saying that about Martin is absolutely how it is to be a darkskin woman,” one user posted.

Not everyone agreed. Some argued that the back-and-forth between Pam and Martin Payne, played by Martin Lawrence, was mutual. They pointed out that Pam regularly roasted Martin too. In fact, Arnold herself has said in past interviews that the barbs were all in fun, describing her on-screen chemistry with Lawrence as rooted in genuine friendship. “It had nothing to do with color,” she stated in 2022.

Still, Lennox remains firm. In a follow-up post, she said she meant no “ill intent” and had no need for fans to “defend” her against those who disagree. She emphasized that she was simply sharing her truth, shaped by her own experiences.

As of now, neither Martin Lawrence nor Fox—the network that aired Martin—has addressed her comments. But the conversation has reignited larger debates about how dark-skinned women are portrayed in entertainment and how humor from decades past holds up under modern scrutiny.

For Lennox, the issue isn’t about erasing a beloved show—it’s about recognizing that even classics can have flaws. And judging by the response online, it’s clear the discussion she’s sparked isn’t going away anytime soon.

Ari Lennox Responds to Backlash After Criticizing Martin’s Jokes About Pam was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com