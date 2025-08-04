Listen Live
Entertainment

MFT: That Time Zacardi Cortez Lost His Voice Before A Show

Gospel singer Zacardi Cortez shared a "My First Time" story that might be every vocalist’s nightmare — losing his voice before a performance!

Published on August 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
Erika Goldring

For gospel singer Zacardi Cortez, his voice has always been an instrument treated like a gift made to share, uplift and inspire the masses. But early in his career, he faced every vocalist’s nightmare — he lost his voice before a major performance.

We’re glad our boy is doing much better now, but could you even imagine this voice being disrupted in the slightest bit from singing His word?!

RELATED: My First Time – ToyaLove Gets Honest About First Time Forgetting Lyrics

This week on “My First Time,” Zacardi broke it all down for us and why leaning on his band, his faith, and the energy of the audience proved to pay out in the long run. He focused on connecting through prayer and storytelling, allowing the music to carry the messages he couldn’t sing that night. Fans responded with overwhelming grace — some were just happy to feel his presence in the building! — showing him that simply being there meant so much more than being perfect. It also taught him the importance of self-care and the value of vulnerability, as he admitted to probably needing more rest the night before. Been there!

For Zacardi Cortez, losing his voice wasn’t the end — it was a turning point. It deepened his artistry and reminded him that even in perceived weakness, there is strength.

Watch gospel singer Zacardi Cortez here on “My First Time” for a inspiring story from the time he lost his voice right before a big show:

MFT: That Time Zacardi Cortez Lost His Voice Before A Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Music

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close