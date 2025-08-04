MFT: That Time Zacardi Cortez Lost His Voice Before A Show

Erika Goldring

For gospel singer Zacardi Cortez, his voice has always been an instrument treated like a gift made to share, uplift and inspire the masses. But early in his career, he faced every vocalist’s nightmare — he lost his voice before a major performance.

We’re glad our boy is doing much better now, but could you even imagine this voice being disrupted in the slightest bit from singing His word?!

This week on “My First Time,” Zacardi broke it all down for us and why leaning on his band, his faith, and the energy of the audience proved to pay out in the long run. He focused on connecting through prayer and storytelling, allowing the music to carry the messages he couldn’t sing that night. Fans responded with overwhelming grace — some were just happy to feel his presence in the building! — showing him that simply being there meant so much more than being perfect. It also taught him the importance of self-care and the value of vulnerability, as he admitted to probably needing more rest the night before. Been there!

For Zacardi Cortez, losing his voice wasn’t the end — it was a turning point. It deepened his artistry and reminded him that even in perceived weakness, there is strength.

Watch gospel singer Zacardi Cortez here on “My First Time” for a inspiring story from the time he lost his voice right before a big show:

