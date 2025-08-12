Listen Live
Diddy Escalates Defamation Lawsuit To $100M

Diddy Escalates Defamation Lawsuit To $100M Over Sex Assault Video Claims

Published on August 12, 2025

Celebrities At Liv Nightclub - March 8, 2015
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Diddy’s most pivotal legal problems have been addressed in court, but lawsuits continue to mount

Now, the former Hip-Hop mogul is hopping on the offensive against Courtney Burgess, claiming defamation in a $50 million lawsuit back in January.

Burgess is one of his accusers who testified against him in front of a grand jury, claiming he possesses videos of Diddy’s alleged sex crimes.

Diddy’s suit also named Burgess’ lawyer, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, and NewsNation, the news channel that hosts Banfield, the platform that Burgess used to spew statements about being given 11 flash drives containing at least eight celebrity sex tapes, of which “two to three” were allegedly minors.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is taking a stand against the malicious falsehoods that have been fabricated and amplified by individuals seeking to profit at his expense,” his attorneys, said in a statement to USA Today months ago. “These defendants have willfully fabricated and disseminated outrageous lies with reckless disregard for the truth.”

That suit was originally filed in January, but now Diddy has taken an even bolder stance against Burgess’ claims, by upping it to $100 million for the “severe reputational harm” ignited by his “outlandish claims.”

The new statement by Diddy’s team, obtained by USA Today, rips Burgess and his lawyer for using the case to spout baseless lies with no evidence to even back them up.

“In this pitiful spectacle, all pretense of objectivity has been abandoned, as a global audience feasts at the all-you-can-eat buffet of wild lies and conspiracy theories. Mitchell and Burgess are among the worst perpetrators in this offensive scenario,” the lawsuit states.”They eagerly court every opportunity to broadcast blatant falsehoods, pretending they have proof that Mr. Combs engaged in heinous acts, knowing that no such proof exists.”

The lawsuits update comes as Diddy sits inside Brooklyn’s MDC awaiting sentencing in October after being denied bail several times. He was able to avoid sex trafficking and racketeering charges but still faces a few years in jail after he was found guilty on two prostitution charges.

See social media’s reaction for his big plans once released below.

Diddy Escalates Defamation Lawsuit To $100M Over Sex Assault Video Claims  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

