Killa Clown! Cam’ron’s 10 Most Petty Moments

When it comes to celebrities fighting in public, the limits are pretty low in terms of how far some will go in order to get that “gotcha” moment. In the very special case of New York rap icon Cam’ron, the limit simply doesn’t exist; there’s no telling how far Killa Cam is ever willing to take things.

Take for example his recent and very random beef with veteran actor Omar Gooding, best known for supporting roles in beloved ’90s sitcom Smart Guy, the late John Singleton’s 2001 hood classic, Baby Boy, and most recently in a 2024 stage adaptation of New Jack City playing Detective Stone. We know what you’re thinking: When? Where? Why? …How?!

We’ll let the GRAMMY-nominated emcee break it down from his perspective. See below:

Thankfully Omar doesn’t seem to be taking things too seriously on his end, although we doubt his jovial follow-up response (seen below) will be the last we hear from him in this still-ongoing war of words.

Although Cam’ron did acknowledge the moment that sparked their beef, stemming from a December 2024 episode of his It Is What It Is podcast, he didn’t exactly address the real reason why Omar is upset. While some might be able to see the honest mistake in calling him Omar Gooding “Junior,” a clear mixup with his Oscar-winning brother, Cuba Gooding Jr., it was Cam’s claim that actors like Omar and a stray bullet towards Ving Rhames are waiting around for rap moguls like his counterpart 50 Cent in order to get their next movie role.

In the eight months that’ve transpired since then, we’ve seen IG trolling from both ends, a surprising trifecta of diss tracks from Omar aimed at Cam’ron (seen below) and the aforementioned K.O. chess move delivered by the Killa Season emcee.

As Omar preps his next move, we strongly suggest he considers who his opponent is. In many ways the “King Kong of pettiness,” Cam’ron has decades of trolling under his belt that always sees the masses laughing right along with him. We’re not sure if it’s his lyrical way with words, the Harlem-bred confidence he exudes or just a determination to always get the last word in — looking at you, Bill O’Reilly! — but the man simply knows how to handle himself in a debate.

As we wait to see how his beef with Omar Gooding plays out, take a look below at 10 of the most petty moments from rapper Cam’ron. Beef wisely, folks:

1. This unforgettable exchange with Bill O’Reilly back in 2003

Fox News got a reality check that night!



2. His (Alleged) “Melyssa Ford Pants”

After video-model-turned-podcaster Melyssa Ford made an unfounded claim that Cam might’ve had contact with underage girls in the past, let’s just say he sent her a reminder to “watch your mouth” when opening it to disparagingly mention his name.



3. Referring to Beyoncé as “the Thing” during the height of his beef with Jay-Z on the Killa Season diss track, “You Gotta Love It”

He even added Bey’s vocals at the end from the duet in question, “Do It Again,” off his 2000 sophomore album, S.D.E.





4. Trolling fellow Dipset member Jim Jones over his album sales with help from 50 Cent

We hope their current falling out will be resolved as brothers do, but this was extra levels of petty given the analytical breakdown.



5. Replacing Mase with a body double for the cameo-filled video to “Horse & Carriage”

As the story goes, Mase wanted $50,000 for his appearance after doing other stuff pro bono (i.e. the cinematic “357” music video). Cam wasn’t feeling the price point given their close ties, and it led to the start of a decades-spanning beef that only came to an end a few years ago. It’s still jarring to currently see them podcasting together.





6. His glib response to CNN after being asked too many Diddy questions

Poor Abby — she should’ve watched an old taping of The O’Reilly Factor first!



7. His anti-police rhetoric on 60 Minutes With Anderson Cooper

While the infamous “Stop Snitching” campaign did in fact hold weight in the hip-hop community during that time, his words admittedly helped create a distrust for authorities throughout the inner cities of America where hip-hop culture dominates all opinions.



8. Trolling 50 Cent on HOT 97 over a G-Unit vs Koch Records album sales debate

These two have since made up and even discussed this very moment over laughter in recent times. Still, real hip-hop heads will never forget “CURTISSSSSS!”





9. When he literally kicked Styles P during “The LOX vs. Dipset” Verzuz Battle

When all else fails, put your foot in it!



10. This insane Valentine’s Day advice

…straight savage!

