Omar Gooding Responds After Cam’ron’s Fake Movie Role Prank

What started as a music-related feud has now turned into one of the strangest—and funniest—celebrity spats online. Actor Omar Gooding has responded to rapper Cam’ron’s recent confession that he paid him to star in a film that wasn’t real.

Cam’ron, known for his sharp wit both on and off the mic, revealed in a viral video that he booked Gooding for a supposed movie shoot in Miami a few weeks ago. The only problem? There was no movie.

“When I did my freestyle, I said, ‘Please don’t mention me with no Omar Gooding.’ He did another record,” Cam explained in the clip. “So I booked you for a movie. That movie never coming out. I was laughing at you behind the scenes.”

According to Cam, the whole setup cost him about $3,500, covering Gooding’s flight, hotel, and other travel expenses. He even joked that the prank was a bargain compared to the $12,000–$13,000 he sometimes spends attending NBA games. “I’d rather laugh at you for $3,500,” he said, teasing a new concept he’s calling Book My Opps, where he hires people he’s beefing with just to amuse himself.

Not one to stay quiet, Gooding quickly took to social media to respond. Instead of showing anger, he seemed amused by the whole thing. “A free trip to Miami? $2,500 in my pocket to do some push-ups with my shirt off? Thank you,” Gooding said. He also took a playful swipe at Cam’ron, claiming the rapper has “decided to give up rap and just try to crack jokes.”

The two have been trading shots since last year, with Gooding even releasing three diss tracks aimed at Cam. Still, despite the trolling, their feud appears more lighthearted than hostile. Cam’ron even suggested he might “book” Gooding for his goddaughter’s baby shower in October just for laughs.

If nothing else, the incident shows both men know how to lean into the entertainment side of their beef. Whether or not Book My Opps becomes a real show, fans are clearly enjoying the unpredictability of their ongoing exchanges.

For now, Omar Gooding seems happy with his Miami vacation and quick payday—real movie or not. And Cam’ron? He’s just enjoying the laughs.

