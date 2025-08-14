Supermarket Gunman Wants Charges Dropped
Attorneys for the gunman responsible for the 2022 mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, where 10 Black people were killed, are arguing that federal charges should be dropped due to a lack of minority representation on the grand jury that indicted him. Payton Gendron, who targeted the supermarket in a primarily Black neighborhood, is facing the death penalty if convicted. His lawyers claim that Black and Hispanic individuals were underrepresented in the jury selection process, violating his rights to a fair trial. Prosecutors argue that there was no systematic underrepresentation and that the charges should not be dismissed. The judge is set to hear arguments on the defense’s motion.
