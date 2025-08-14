Supermarket Gunman Wants Charges Dropped

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Attorneys for the gunman responsible for the 2022 mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, where 10 Black people were killed, are arguing that federal charges should be dropped due to a lack of minority representation on the grand jury that indicted him. Payton Gendron, who targeted the supermarket in a primarily Black neighborhood, is facing the death penalty if convicted. His lawyers claim that Black and Hispanic individuals were underrepresented in the jury selection process, violating his rights to a fair trial. Prosecutors argue that there was no systematic underrepresentation and that the charges should not be dismissed. The judge is set to hear arguments on the defense’s motion.

Supermarket gunman who targeted Black people wants charges dropped, says grand jury was too white https://t.co/Bn8Azlk5WD — CTV News (@CTVNews) August 14, 2025