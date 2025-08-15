Florida JSO Officer Cleared After Punching and Dragging William McNeil

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Officer Donald Bowers of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has been cleared of criminal charges after a widely circulated video showed him punching and dragging a man from his vehicle during a February 2025 traffic stop. The man, 22-year-old William McNeil Jr., suffered a concussion, a broken tooth that pierced his lip, and required stitches.

The incident captured national attention after McNeil’s cell phone recorded the arrest. In the footage, Bowers and other officers can be seen forcibly removing McNeil from his car after he allegedly refused to comply with commands to exit. The video shows Bowers punching McNeil and dragging him from the vehicle before repeatedly striking him on the ground.

Prosecutors reviewed body camera footage, officer reports, and McNeil’s account of the event. They concluded that Bowers’ actions were lawful, noting that McNeil had refused to unlock his doors and exit the vehicle, creating a potentially dangerous situation. Officials also reported that McNeil failed to provide his license and registration and questioned the legitimacy of the traffic stop.

Despite the criminal case being closed, McNeil’s legal team, led by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, strongly criticized the decision. They called for a federal investigation, arguing that the arrest report was misleading and that McNeil’s civil rights were violated.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Bowers has been reassigned while an internal review continues. Sheriff T.K. Waters emphasized that the department holds officers to high standards and is committed to thoroughly examining the events.

The case has reignited public discussions about police use of force, particularly in interactions with Black individuals. Civil rights organizations and community leaders have called for greater accountability, transparency, and reforms in law enforcement practices.

As scrutiny of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues, the case serves as a reminder of ongoing concerns around policing, use of force, and the need for systemic changes in law enforcement procedures.

